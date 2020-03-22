X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XFOR. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.