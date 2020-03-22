WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WVFC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

