WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

WNS stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. WNS has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

