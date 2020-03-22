Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WINS opened at $10.81 on Friday. Wins Finance has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

