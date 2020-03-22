Willie Cw Chiang Purchases 41,600 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Willie Cw Chiang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00.
Plains GP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.
PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
