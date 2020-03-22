Willie Cw Chiang Purchases 41,600 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willie Cw Chiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00.

Plains GP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

