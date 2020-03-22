WidePoint (WYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.34 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

