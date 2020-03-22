Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Eight Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.26.

WCP stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

