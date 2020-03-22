Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WFCF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Where Food Comes From
