Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WFCF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

