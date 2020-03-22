Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE WPRT opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$4.48.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

