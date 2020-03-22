Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE WPRT opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$4.48.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.