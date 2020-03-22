Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 138,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 504,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

