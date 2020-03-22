Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $13.45, approximately 376,002 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 86,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Specifically, CEO Albert Chao purchased 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $107,072.35. Also, Director Randy Woelfel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,089 shares of company stock worth $451,993.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.