Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 490,000 shares of company stock worth $15,380,050 in the last 90 days. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

