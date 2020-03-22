Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $26.33 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

