West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

WTBA opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.82%. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

