Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

