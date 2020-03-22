Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.
INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.
NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.
In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
Featured Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.