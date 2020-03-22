Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) PT Lowered to GBX 267

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 282 ($3.71) to GBX 267 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.14% from the stock’s previous close.

WJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price (up previously from GBX 255 ($3.35)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 299.50 ($3.94).

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

