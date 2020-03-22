Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

