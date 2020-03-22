Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.32).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.25 ($2.53).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 112.52 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

