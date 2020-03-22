VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

VIVHY stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.