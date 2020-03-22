Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.04.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.