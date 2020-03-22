Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,430 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

VIAV stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

