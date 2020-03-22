Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 480 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 565.40 ($7.44).

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 343 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $997.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 441.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vesuvius will post 4931.5949275 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

