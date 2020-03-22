Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “underperform overweight” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.