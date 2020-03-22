Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $566,500.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bennett S. Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vector Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,310,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 956,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.