Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

