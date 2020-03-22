Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.