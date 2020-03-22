ValuEngine Upgrades Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) to “Hold”

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

