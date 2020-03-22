ValuEngine Upgrades Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) to Hold

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sompo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SMPNY stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Sompo has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

