ValuEngine Upgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Buy

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.