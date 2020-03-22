ValuEngine Upgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to Buy

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

REDU opened at $3.65 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

