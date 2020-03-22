ValuEngine Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Buy

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBR. Capital One Financial cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,759,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

