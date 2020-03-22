ValuEngine Upgrades MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) to “Hold”

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MVC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of MVC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. MVC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MVC Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in MVC Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MVC Capital by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in MVC Capital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MVC Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

