ValuEngine Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to “Buy”

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.73. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

