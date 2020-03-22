ValuEngine Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Sell

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Forterra stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

