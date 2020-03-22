ValuEngine Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Buy

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of AREC opened at $0.94 on Friday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

