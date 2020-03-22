ValuEngine Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Buy

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of AREC opened at $0.94 on Friday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

