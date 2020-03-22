ValuEngine Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to “Hold”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.