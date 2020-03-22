ValuEngine Lowers NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

