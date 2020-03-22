ValuEngine Lowers NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.83.
About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S
