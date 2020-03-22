ValuEngine Lowers Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Strong Sell

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKL. Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DKL stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

