ValuEngine Downgrades Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) to Sell

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TAOP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Taoping has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
About Taoping
