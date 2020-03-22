ValuEngine Downgrades Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) to Sell

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TAOP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Taoping has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

