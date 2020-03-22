ValuEngine Downgrades SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) to Sell

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

