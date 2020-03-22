ValuEngine Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Strong Sell

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,861,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 79,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

