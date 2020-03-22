ValuEngine Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Strong Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of DIN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

