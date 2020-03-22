ValuEngine Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Strong Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.
Shares of DIN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.
In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Recommended Story: What is a management fee?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.