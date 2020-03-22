ValuEngine Downgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $13,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,555 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.