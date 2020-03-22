Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.45.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 41.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 941.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.