UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 9,200 ($121.02).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,598.33 ($113.11).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,245 ($108.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,850.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,517.82. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.