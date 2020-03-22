UBS Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Stabilus stock opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.46. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

