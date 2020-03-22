UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

