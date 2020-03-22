UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 868.08 ($11.42).

ANTO opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 784.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 869.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

