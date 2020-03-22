UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PASTF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA manufactures intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and automotive modules worldwide. The company manufactures and sells automotive exterior components and modules, including bumper systems and fascias, body panels and spoilers, rear closure systems, front-end modules, and semi structural and structural parts; and plastic fuel systems and diesel emissions reduction products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.