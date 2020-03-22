UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.13 ($43.17).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.44. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

